CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police released a photo on Thursday of the person they are searching for in connection with an armed robbery and a carjacking.
Officers were called to the scene on Cambridge Street around 12:30 p.m. after the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money from the owner of Supreme Nails then fled in a stolen car, according to Cambridge police.
The white SUV was found abandoned in Somerville near the railroad tracks off McGrath Highway.
The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and dirty blonde hair.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-349-3300.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)