CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police released a photo on Thursday of the person they are searching for in connection with an armed robbery and a carjacking.

Officers were called to the scene on Cambridge Street around 12:30 p.m. after the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money from the owner of Supreme Nails then fled in a stolen car, according to Cambridge police.

The white SUV was found abandoned in Somerville near the railroad tracks off McGrath Highway.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and dirty blonde hair.

Here are two additional photos of the armed robbery/carjacking suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-349-3300.

