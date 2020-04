CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing a bottle of wine and a box of gum at knifepoint on Monday.

Police released images of a man they say brandished a knife at a Cambridge Street liquor store around 4:20 p.m. before making off with a bottle of wine and a box of gum.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.