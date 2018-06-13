Cambridge police release second photo of missing 16-year-old girl

Cambridge police released this second photo of Hermela Aklilu, 16. Courtesy Cambridge Police Department.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police released a second photo Wednesday of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.

Hermela Aklilu was last seen at her home on Walden Square Road early Monday night, police said.

She is described as a black female, around 5-feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has long, braided hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

Aklilu can speak English and Amharic.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 617-349-3300.

