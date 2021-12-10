CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they’ve dubbed the “bathrobe bandit” after he was caught on camera stealing packages from an apartment complex last month.

The man, who was wearing a purple bathrobe, could be seen propping open a door to the lobby of a Memorial Drive apartment complex on Oct. 30 before stealing the packages and fleeing in a dark green hatchback vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

