Cambridge police release video of man sought in connection with restaurant beating

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with a violent attack at a fast food restaurant last month.

Police released a surveillance recording Wednesday of a man wearing a blue shirt who they would like to speak to in connection with a June 14 incident during which a 58-year-old man was punched in the face while standing in line at a Central Square fast food restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3370.

Seeking Assistance: The #CambMA Police are looking to identify the male wearing the blue shirt after a 58-year-old was reportedly punched in the face while standing in line at a fast food restaurant in #CentralSquare on June 14 at approx. 2:36a. Call 617-349-3370 with any info. pic.twitter.com/LUTXDMqnpx — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)