Cambridge police release video of man sought in connection with restaurant beating

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with a violent attack at a fast food restaurant last month.
Police released a surveillance recording Wednesday of a man wearing a blue shirt who they would like to speak to in connection with a June 14 incident during which a 58-year-old man was punched in the face while standing in line at a Central Square fast food restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3370.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)