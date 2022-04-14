CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a woman reported being physically and sexually assaulted in the area of the Porter Exchange shopping center in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 47-year-old Somerville woman, was walking down Roseland Street in the area of Lesley University around 8:40 a.m. when she felt someone quickly approach her, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

“After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks,” the department said in a news release. “When she turned around to confront the suspect, he ran away.”

The alleged attacker was caught on Lesley University security cameras from two different angles running away from the scene. He is seen wearing a backpack, and a COVID style face covering. They believe he could be in his twenties or thirties but they don’t really know his age.

University officials urged staff, faculty, and students to be vigilant while walking on campus and surrounding areas both during the day and at night.

Investigators are urging area businesses to review surveillance video as they continue to look into the reported incident. They are staying in touch with the woman and her offering her support services.

“We’re so relieved that she wasn’t injured physically,” Deputy Police Superintendent Pauline Wells said. “A strong woman for sure.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-349-3300.

