CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are reminding residents in some neighborhoods to lock their doors and windows after noticing an uptick in residential break-ins.

In a post on the department’s website, Cambridge police say the department’s Crime Analysis Unit has identified an uptick in housebreaks over the last two to three months in The Port and Mid-Cambridge neighborhoods.

Police say entry has been made through unlocked doors and windows and targeted items include electronics, jewelry, and cash.

The department has increased patrols in the area.

