CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to the scene of a reported armed robbery Friday night in Central Square.

Cambridge officers responding to the robbery on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square were told that the incident involved two homeless people.

No one was seriously hurt.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)