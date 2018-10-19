Cambridge police responding to situation involving man barricaded in home

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are responding to a situation involving a man barricaded in a home, officials say.

Officers responded to the area of Thorndike and Sciarappa streets about 8 p.m. for an active barricade situation after initially responding two hours earlier following reports of a stabbing, according to Cambridge police.

Police say a male victim had fled a residence after suffering what are believed to be non-life-threatening stab injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Once officers arrived on scene, they learned that the male suspect, who remained inside the residence, may have access to a firearm, according to police.

Police say they have closed the streets in the immediate area.

Cambridge police are urging residents to avoid the immediate area as officers attempt to communicate with the suspect and peacefully resolve the situation.

