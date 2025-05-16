CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating a reported sexual assault incident near Harvard Square.

Police say on Thursday evening, the victim was walking in the vicinity of Harvard Square when two unidentified individuals approached them and forced them into a nearby alley.

The suspects were wearing black ski masks and gloves, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 617-349-9151 or report online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

