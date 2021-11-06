CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three male suspects who they say stabbed a woman in the arm in Cambridge on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Putnam Avenue around 10 p.m. found a woman suffering from a stab wound on her arm, Cambridge police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A preliminary investigation determined a male suspect, accompanied by two other males, stabbed the woman in her lower arm or hand.

No suspects have not been identified or arrested at this time, according to Cambridge police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)