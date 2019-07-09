Cambridge police searching for barefoot man who attacked woman, grabbed her stroller

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of hitting and yelling at a woman and grabbing her stroller in the area of Harvard and Prospect streets Tuesday morning.
Investigators released a photo of the man they’re hoping to identify in connection with the incident.
He is described as being barefoot and in his late 20s.
The photo shows him wearing a red hat, blue shirt, khaki shorts, and a yellow backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.
