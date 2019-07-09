Cambridge police searching for barefoot man who attacked woman, grabbed her stroller

Courtesy Cambridge Police Department.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of hitting and yelling at a woman and grabbing her stroller in the area of Harvard and Prospect streets Tuesday morning.

Investigators released a photo of the man they’re hoping to identify in connection with the incident.

He is described as being barefoot and in his late 20s.

The photo shows him wearing a red hat, blue shirt, khaki shorts, and a yellow backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.

 

