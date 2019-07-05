Cambridge police searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge say they are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl.

Officials say a man, described as white with blonde hair, grabbed an 8-year-old girl by the arm at Danehy Park on Sherman Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

The girl managed to wrestle her arm away from the man and run to safety, police say.

The suspect then took off in the direction of New Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)