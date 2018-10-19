Cambridge police searching for man previously thought to be barricaded in home

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for a man they initially suspected of barricading himself inside a home Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of Thorndike and Sciarappa streets about 8 p.m. for an active barricade situation after initially responding two hours earlier following reports of a stabbing, according to Cambridge police.

Police say a male victim had fled a residence after suffering what are believed to be non-life-threatening stab injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the male suspect, who remained inside the residence, may have access to a firearm, according to police.

That man, Russell Giachetto, 51, of Cambridge, was thought to be barricaded inside but after a thorough search of the house, the suspect was not located inside, police say.

Cambridge police are now looking for Giachetto and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 617-349-3300.