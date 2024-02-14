The Cambridge Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate two missing 16-year-olds.

Vietnamese exchange students Gia Hung Nguyen and Thi Thao Uyen Tran were staying in Andover and Belmont on a 10-day VISA. Their exchange student study group says they were last seen in The Coop in Harvard Square at about 3:40 p.m. Neither speaks English.

Gia Hung Nguyen was staying in Belmont and is described as approximately 5’4”, about 135 lbs. Thi Thao Uyen Tran was staying in Andover and is described as approximately 5’0”, about 110 lbs.

If either juvenile is located or anyone who may have additional information on their whereabouts, please call our detectives at (617) 349-3202 or our Emergency Communications Department at (617) 349-3300.

