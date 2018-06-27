CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 63-year-old man.
Mohammed Butt was last seen Saturday at his residence on Western Avenue.
He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a thin build.
Butt is known use the MBTA when traveling, police said.
Anyone with information should call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.
