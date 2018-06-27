CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 63-year-old man.

Mohammed Butt was last seen Saturday at his residence on Western Avenue.

He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a thin build.

Butt is known use the MBTA when traveling, police said.

Anyone with information should call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 63-year-old missing person, who is a resident of Western Avenue in #CambMA. He was last seen on Saturday morning. If you know his whereabouts or have information, please call 617-349-3300. pic.twitter.com/kXiKxuwWxh — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 27, 2018

