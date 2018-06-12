CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hermela Aklilu was last seen at her Cambridge home located at Walden Square Road early Monday night, police said.

She is described as a black female, around 5-feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has long, braided hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

Aklilu can speak English and Amharic.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 617-349-3300.

