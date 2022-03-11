CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for a suspect accused of firing two gunshots into a house on Friday.

An officer patrolled near the area on Windsor Street heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m., according to the department, and began canvassing the area.

One residence was struck twice, and a shell casing was recovered, police said. A suspect reportedly exited a black sedan, fired two to three shots and fled the area toward Central Square.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

