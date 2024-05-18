CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are warning the public after a person reported they were sexually assault by a masked man armed with a knife on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in progress around 9 p.m. spoke with the victim, who told police the assailant was a masked man with a knife, according to Cambridge police. Officers processed a crime scene in a restroom of a commercial building and are working with state police to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-9151 or online at cambirdgepolice.org/TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

