CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera.

Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught on camera before he stole cash from the business, according to Cambridge police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send tips via email, visit http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips.

