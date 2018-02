CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge Police are searching for the suspect in connection with at least six armed convenience store robberies.

Two of the recent robberies took place in January in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police are asking for the public to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police immediately.

This individual is wanted in connection with at least 6 recent regional armed convenience store robberies, including two that took place in January in #CambMA. Please share and/or contact us to help identify him. pic.twitter.com/Hj7ftUNqRp — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 16, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)