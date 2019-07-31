CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for the suspects who were caught on camera stealing a package that contained an insulin pump earlier this month.

A surveillance camera captured two people walking by a home when one of the suspects turned back around and grabbed the package off the ground on July 13 around 11:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police 617-349-3370.

Correction: The date should be July 13th at 11:45a. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)