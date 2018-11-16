CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for suspects following a reported carjacking Thursday night.

A black 2018 Honda Accord was stolen in the area of Howard and Hayes streets around 8:40 p.m., police said.

It was later recovered unoccupied in Boston, police added.

The 27-year-old victim was uninjured during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police.

