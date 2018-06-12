Cambridge police searching for teen missing since Monday

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge say a 16-year-old girl has been missing since Monday and are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Hermela Aklilu was last seen at Walden Square Road on Monday. Aklilu is about 5-foot and 140 pounds with long, braided black hair and brown eyes.

Aklilu wears braces and speaks both English and Amharic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

