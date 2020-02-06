Cambridge police searching for woman who went missing Sunday

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -
Cambridge police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing on Sunday.
Toni Napoleon, 34, was last seen in Cambridge around 4 p.m., according to a post from the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter account.
She has short hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 173 pounds, police said.
Napoleon, of Cambridge, was last seen wearing a skirt, blue scarf and shiny jacket with a fur collar, according to police.
She was also carrying a black handbag, police said.
She is known to spend her time in Central Square.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or police at 617-349-3300.
