Cambridge police: Secure window air conditioners to prevent burglars from entering

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are warning the public to make sure air conditioning units inside of windows are secure.
The department issued the warning on Saturday after responding to a house break-in where the suspect removed the window AC to gain entry.
“If you have a window air conditioner that is accessible outside, please firmly secure it,” the department said.
