Cambridge Police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are asking for assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a teenager last week.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was struck after riding his bike on Putnam Avenue on Thursday, March 15 at around 7:22 a.m.

The vehicle struck the boy on the bike and then fled the scene before returning three minutes later.

The vehicle is a silver Toyota Prius, possibly between 2004-2009 model.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact Cambridge Police.

You can see video from Cambridge Police of the incident below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)