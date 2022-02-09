CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at a Brattle Square financial institution learned a Black man had entered the bank and passed a note to a teller requesting money before fleeing, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police say evidence from the robbery was recovered at nearby University Road.

The suspect is said to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was also wearing a black jacket and dark pants, according to surveillance images shared by police.

The FBI’s Bank Robbery Task Force and Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or text anonymous tips to 847411.

Update: here are surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the earlier Brattle Square bank robbery. Evidence has been recovered on University Road. The regional Bank Robbery Task Force & @MassStatePolice are also assisting in the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/VmYKpFkkcG — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 9, 2022

