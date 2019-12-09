Cambridge police seek help in search for missing woman with dementia

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for help locating a 58-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen leaving a treatment center on Bow Street.

Jeanine Wisniewski is being described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall woman who weighs 84 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray pom-pom winter hat and long black jacket, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)