Police in Cambridge are looking to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted earlier in the week while walking her dog.

The police department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets.

The victim was walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax, when the assault occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said the suspect initially took off with Jax via its leash, but the dog was able to escape and was later found and returned to the owner.

Cambridge Police are now looking for any information regarding the assault and attempted theft, asking that anyone with info call the department at (617) 349-3300.

Those who have information can also share it anonymously via text message at 847411. The department asks that anyone doing so start their text with “TIP650” and then type their message.

