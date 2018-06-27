Cambridge police seek man after woman finds hidden camera in store bathroom

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they believe is responsible for planting a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom at The Garment District.

A young woman shopping in the store says she recently heard a rustling noise coming from under the sink next to the toilet and found a pen-like object.

“She saw what looked to be the lens on the back of a smartphone,” said Jeremy Warnick, of the Cambridge Police Department. “She saw that as she was going to the bathroom and immediately stuffed tissue paper over it, then exited the bathroom and reported it to the store manager.”

Police have released surveillance photos of a man who they say is likely connected to the recording device.

“The person that we’re looking to speak with was in the store for over an hour and we saw him going into both bathrooms,” Warnick said.

Store owner Chris Cassel says he’s definitely seen the man in his store before.

“I feel embarrassed that it happened here,” he said. “I really can assure people that this isn’t a normal occurrence.”

Cassel has since patched up a hole in the wall where the camera could have been and is now left wondering why someone would do such a thing.

“How could it be enjoyable to anybody? It blows my mind,” he said. “It’s really, really unfortunate.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

