CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police asked for the public’s help Thursday in a search for a missing 19-year-old.

Police said Joshua Shacklewood was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday when he left his home in Cambridge’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood for a class at Bunker Hill Community College.

Police said Shacklewood is reportedly non-verbal with everyone but his parents.

Shacklewood is described as standing approximately 5’ 7” and weighing 120 pounds with glasses, brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Police said Shacklewood was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a Patriots knit hat.

“Shacklewood is known to enjoy and spend time at libraries, primarily the Copley Library and Cambridge Main Library,” police said.

Police asked anyone who sees Shacklewood or who may have information about his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately or to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

