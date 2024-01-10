Cambridge Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in multiple assaults in Boston and Cambridge.

Detectives are investigating assaults which took place on January 4 in Porter Square, when two victims were assaulted by a person armed with a knife. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through their tip line, 617-349-3370, or their website. Residents can also call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)