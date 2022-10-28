CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police are releasing a series of videos and photos of a suspect they believe is associated with three separate indecent assaults.

The first one occurred on Feb. 10, when a 35-year-old Cambridge woman reported that she was approached from behind in the Mason Street and Phillips Place near Harvard Square shortly after 9 a.m. and a suspect reportedly put their hand on her buttocks then her groin. The suspect then ran to Brattle Square.

On April 13, a 47-year-old Somerville woman was physically and sexually assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center on Mass. Ave at around 8:40 a.m. The woman said she was walking down Roseland Street toward Mass. Ave when she felt someone quickly approach her. As she tried to step away, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and felt her buttocks before running away.

On Aug. 24, a 19-year-old Cambridge woman reported that a man came up behind her and grabbed her chest on Prescott Street and Broadway near Harvard Yard at around 3:20 p.m. When she turned around, the suspect reportedly laughed and ran toward Prescott and Cambridge Street. Police stopped a man who resembled the suspect, but was later determined not to be the suspect.

The suspect was described in each case as a man, possibly Hispanic, who stands between 5’3″ and 5’8″, has a medium build and was carrying a black backpack. He is believed to have a unique gait, and often runs on his toes.

Police released surveillance video after the April attack and investigated a number of subsequent tips, but did not identify a suspect.

Cambridge Police reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings, carry a cell phone, stay in well-lit areas at night and call 911 if they feel threatened or observe suspicious activity.

If any residents, businesses or others in the area have information about these incidents or thinks they may recognize the man in the video, they’re asked to call 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send tips via email, visit http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips.

