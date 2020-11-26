Cambridge police tailing wild turkey through Harvard Square

Credit: Commissioner Bill Bratton

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police nabbed a feathered foe who wandered into Harvard Square on Wednesday.

Cambridge Police Commissioner Bill Bratton tweeted out a video of the turkey with a pair of officers hot on its tail.

“You never know what you’ll be doing when you put that uniform on,” Bratton wrote.

 

 

