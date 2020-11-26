Cambridge police tailing wild turkey through Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police nabbed a feathered foe who wandered into Harvard Square on Wednesday.

Cambridge Police Commissioner Bill Bratton tweeted out a video of the turkey with a pair of officers hot on its tail.

“You never know what you’ll be doing when you put that uniform on,” Bratton wrote.

It’s not the best time of year for a turkey to go unnoticed — especially in Harvard Square with @CambridgePolice on his tail! You never know what you’ll be doing when you put that uniform on. Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Z5ZQ6Kd9mk — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) November 26, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)