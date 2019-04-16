Cambridge police take stabbing suspect into custody

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police have taken a stabbing suspect into custody, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.
A possible suspect has been stopped and taken into custody.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)