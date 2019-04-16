Cambridge police take stabbing suspect into custody

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police have taken a stabbing suspect into custody, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.

A possible suspect has been stopped and taken into custody.

Officers are in the area of the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in #CambMA following a reported stabbing. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. A possible suspect has been stopped by officers and is in custody.

