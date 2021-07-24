CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman they say suffers from schizophrenia.
Denise Lorusso, 58, was last leaving a residential program on Norfolk Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. She has been missing before and suffers from schizophrenia, according to Cambridge police.
Lorusso is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a red and blue striped crew neck shirt and navy blue capris. She is known to visit Central Square in Cambridge and Union Square in Somerville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)