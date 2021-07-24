CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman they say suffers from schizophrenia.

Denise Lorusso, 58, was last leaving a residential program on Norfolk Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. She has been missing before and suffers from schizophrenia, according to Cambridge police.

Lorusso is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a red and blue striped crew neck shirt and navy blue capris. She is known to visit Central Square in Cambridge and Union Square in Somerville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

Can you help? We are seeking to locate 58-year-old Denise Lorusso, who was reported missing from a Norfolk Street residential program after she left the residence. She had not been seen since 11a on July 21. Lorusso has been missing before and suffers from schizophrenia. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/qP2em8UlNh — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 24, 2021

