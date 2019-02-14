Cambridge police warn residents after 2 young girls approached by strangers

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are warning residents after two incidents in which young girls were reportedly approached by strangers

Police say Wednesday night, two sisters were walking home together about 5:30 p.m. and were reportedly approached by a man they had not seen before in the area of Pleasant Street and Auburn Street.

The suspect asked for directions and grabbed one of the sisters by the arm, according to Cambridge police.

He then proceeded to walk with the sisters down several streets and then stopped at what was believed to be Salem Street, and after asking the sisters if they wanted to go down an alley with him and the sisters said no, the suspect stated he was sorry and he then removed his hands from one of the sisters, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40-50 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches.

Police say he reportedly smelled of alcohol and was wearing a black jacket and beanie hat.

In another incident, according to police, a mother of a 17-year-old reported Wednesday that on Feb. 3, an unknown man had followed her daughter home from Central Square.

The same man reportedly attempted to approach her daughter a year ago at her work and while she was walking home from school, police say.

He was described as a white or light-skinned male with a noticeable scar on his head. He is also bald and drives a black motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)