CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools resumed in-person learning Monday for students who were already returning to the classroom prior to Dec. 10.

Superintendent Kenneth Salim wrote in a letter to the CPS community last Wednesday that they reviewed the most recent COVID-19 data, including staff testing data, with the Cambridge Public Health Department before coming to their decision to resume in-person learning.

CPS is working to expand opportunities for in-person learning to encompass students in all grades in February.

The school committee will continue discussing the CPS Second Semester Plan during a meeting Tuesday.

