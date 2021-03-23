CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge did not advance to Phase 4, Step 1 of the state’s reopening process Monday but instead decided to remain in Phase 3, Step 2 until further notice.

City officials also announced that indoor gathering limits for event venues and public settings is set at 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, with outdoor gatherings at private residences remaining at a maximum of 25 people and indoor house gatherings at 10 people.

In addition, Cambridge is extending the current prohibition on city-sponsored community events, events permitted for the use of city parks, or other city-sponsored public gatherings through May 31.

“The City’s team considers many factors when making decisions, including available science and local, regional, statewide, and national data trends. Remaining in Phase III, Step 2 is aligned with our ongoing strategy,” said City Manager Louis A. DePasquale. “If public health data trends shift, the City will reevaluate Cambridge’s reopening status, just as we have done throughout the pandemic. The City’s conservative approach to its phased reopening balances our efforts to minimize the public health impacts of COVID-19 with providing vital support to our residents and local business.”

Most of the state moved into Phase 4, Step 1 Monday, which permits stadiums, arenas and ballparks to operate at 12 percent capacity.

Gathering limits for event venues and in public settings increased to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors under this step, while outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards remained at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Boston implemented a modified Phase 4, Step 1 reopening plan Monday.

