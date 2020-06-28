Cambridge reopens playgrounds, basketball courts Monday

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge reopened playgrounds and basketball courts Monday after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said basketball courts will be open for non-contact use only and encouraged people to find other parks if there are crowds.

Water play parks will also be reopened once public works crews turn on the water.

People will be required to wear face masks and social distance while using the parks.

