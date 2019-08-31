Cambridge resident awoken by alleged burglar, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Cambridge home Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a Hunting Street home at 1:15 a.m. to reports of a break-in found a resident saying they were awoken by a strange man in their bedroom, police said. Other residents gave a description of a man running from the home’s driveway and surveillance footage of the man fleeing the area, according to police.

Police searched the area and allegedly found more evidence and witnesses. Leo Vincent Chaisson, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with unarmed burglary and larceny.

