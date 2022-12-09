CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge residents are on edge after a woman was assaulted Monday while walking her dog.

The Cambridge Police Department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman in her 20s was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets while walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax.

According to police, the suspect allegedly walked by the woman before the assault, turning around and attacking her soon afterwards. He had been in the area for about an hour beforehand and returned to the scene immediately after the assault for the victim’s keys and pepper spray before disappearing.

Police said the suspect initially took off with Jax via its leash, but the dog was able to escape and was later found by a Good Samaritan before being returned to the owner.

Now, neighbors of the victim are concerned that the suspect is still out there.

“I usually go down certain streets that I feel like have a lot of cars on them, and I’ve recently been like, because I’ve lived here for so long, maybe I should try a change of pace,” Cambridge resident Hannah Jacobs told 7NEWS. “But now, hearing this I’m like just stay where you know is safe.”

Speaking with 7NEWS off camera, the victim said she is glad to get her dog back, but wants police to catch the man.

Cambridge Police are asking that anyone with information about the assault call the department at 617-349-3300.

Those who have information can also share it anonymously via text message at 847411. The department asks that anyone doing so start their text with “TIP650” and then type their message.

