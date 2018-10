CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Cambridge sought shelter in a MBTA bus early Sunday morning as firefighters battled an apartment blaze.

Firefighters responding to Porter Road around 1:40 a.m. found a fire in the basement of a large brick and wood apartment building.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2 of 2 Early today 138 a.m: 2nd alarm Box 2-71 for 78-80 Porter Rd, all residents were evacd with no rptd injs, @MBTA bus was used as temp refuge. One FF was transp to a med facility w NLT injury. Cause is under investigation. All-out at 404 am.@BostonSparks A-10 also on scene. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 14, 2018