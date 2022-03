CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge restaurant is looking to help feed Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion.

Alden and Harlow will be donating 35 percent of brunch sales this weekend to World Central Kitchen, which is serving meals to thousands of displaced families.

The owner and chef said he will match the total donation up to $5,000.

