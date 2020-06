CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge restaurant is cleaning up after someone tossed paint on their front door last night.

The front door of Sumaio on Third Street was coated with red paint sometime last night, according to the owner.

Police are investigating.

