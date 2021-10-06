CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge School Committee on Tuesday approved Superintendent Victoria L. Greer’s recommendation to require student COVID-19 vaccinations.

By Nov. 22, all age-eligible students must be vaccinated against the coronavirus virus; however, failure to obtain a vaccination will not result in exclusion from school, according to the school committee.

By Nov. 29, unvaccinated, age-eligible students will not be allowed to participate in athletics, including club and intramural sports, student government, afterschool visual performing arts, all school clubs that meet out of the school day, and school-sponsored social events, the school committee added.

“My priority is to maximize opportunities for safe, in-person learning so that CPS can remain hyperfocused on helping every student recover and thrive in school,” Greer said. “While we know that vaccinations are one of the most effective tools in our toolbox to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, the vaccination rate among our 16 – 19 year olds is too low. As we head into winter, requiring vaccinations for CPS youth participating in sports and extracurricular activities is an important proactive step that is aligned with the recommendations of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).”

The school committee is set to release more details on the process for medical and religious exemptions.

Cambridge Public Schools serves about 7,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12 in 18 schools.

