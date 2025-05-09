CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge school employee accused of exploiting children is now facing federal charges.

Joshua Dewitte, 50, was charged in January with possession and distribution of child sex abuse material.

He is now accused of paying money to produce inappropriate videos of young boys in the Philippines.

Dewitte was a music teacher at the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, but was placed on leave in January.

