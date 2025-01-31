CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge school employee accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material appeared in court Friday.

Prosecutors said 50-year-old Joshua Dewitte used a messaging app to have sexual conversations with multiple boys under the age of 18.

Dewitte was a teacher at the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School and has since been placed on leave, the school said.

He was released on bail and ordered to stay away from victims, witnesses, and the school. Dewitte is also not allowed to work with children under 18.

Police are still working to identify the victims.

