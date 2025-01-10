CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee at Buckingham Browne & Nichols Lower School in Cambridge has been arrested and now faces child sex abuse material charges.

Joshua Dewitte, 49, is now on leave and the school is cooperating with investigators.

The head of school released a statement that reads in part:

“He joined us at the start of this school year after having successfully completed all criminal background checks. Reference checks with three previous employers also indicated no concerns.”

Police said Dewitte used to work for Cambridge Public Schools.

Investigators said there is currently no indication that any of the victims are students in the Cambridge Public Schools system.

